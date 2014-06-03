Modern Rock Stars: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

When you think of the rock star look, it usually includes a few key elements—denim, motorcycle jackets, rumpled layers—all with a certain effortless, just-rolled-out-of-bed quality. Here, photographer Hao Zeng showcases eight models channeling the new rock star style (which includes certain ’50s rockabilly elements like a crisp white shirt)—all rendered in ultra-modern black and white, naturally.

Photography: Hao Zeng

Styling: Sofia Karvela

Makeup: Samantha Trinh

Hair: Jennifer Yepez

Models: Vita, New York Models; Stephan, Vny; Christian, Vny; Anastasija, The Society Management; Laurent, Images Management; Dahlia, One Management; Eric, Red NYC; Vanusa, New York Models; Anthony, New York Models