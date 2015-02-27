StyleCaster
32 Awesomely Modern Pink Pieces to Shop Now

32 Awesomely Modern Pink Pieces to Shop Now

Of all the colors that exist, pink is probably the most divisive—for a long time, grown women swore they wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot-pole—so we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see so many ladies giving it a test run during the last few seasons. Of course, it probably has much to do with the fact that several cool-girl labels including Carven, Tibi, even Prada have embraced the sweet shade, giving it a modern update in the form over oversized coats, culottes, and chic separates. 

As much as we thought the heavy use of pink was a one-season deal, it’s stuck around in a major way, as we’re seeing more and more brands—from fast fashion to luxury labels—churning out pieces in varying shades of pink.

So, how can you get away with wearing a color typically associated with princesses, ballerinas, and 4-year-old girls? When it comes to clothes, it’s key to counterbalance  the shade’s inherent sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes. Read: Nothing pouffy, glittery, or made of crinoline. As for shoes and accessories, pink has a knack for adding an incredibly modern pop to neutral outfits.

MORE: We’re Obsessed With Pairing Bright Red and Pale Pink

Here, we’ve rounded up a seriously stylish and affordable selection of pink stuff—boots, coats, dresses, tops—to buy and wear now. And, the way things are looking, for seasons to come.

Suede Ankle Boots, $150; at & Other Stories 

Fuzzy Pink Turtleneck Sweater, $85; at Pixie Market

Pink Badge Bomber, $276; Joyrich

KARA Leather Stowaway Bag, $320; at Lisa Says Gah

Skinny Dip Bonnie Faux Fur Clutch, $48; at ASOS

Sorbet Tapered Trousers, $188; at French Connection

Cat Sweatshirt, $24; at Chic Nova

Soft Cup Mesh Bra, $17.95; at H&M

Sandro Aida Faux Shearling Bag , $158; at Sandro

See by Chloé Tiered Cotton Faille Mini, $120; at The Outnet

Shrimps Flint Faux Fur Cropped Jacket, $577; at Matches

Wide Leg Cropped Pants in Dusty Pink, $59.95; at H&M

Cream Blush in Afternoon, $12; at Topshop

Moschino Intarsia Mini Skirt, $395; at Net-a-Porter

Patent Pointy Flats, $22.90; at Forever 21

Glamorous Over Shearer Vegan Leather Jacket, $148; at Nasty Gal

Skinny Dip Neon Fur Phone Case, $28; at ASOS

Ray-Ban Original Aviators, $215; at Nordstrom

Lipstick Print Pink Compact, $3,90; at Forever 21

Phoenix Wing Ear Cuffs, $34; at Baublebar

Grand Suede Pink Mules, $105; at Topshop

ASOS Maddox Parallel Jeans in Old Pink, $70; at ASOS

Pink Satin Culottes, $52; at Front Row Shop

Women's Italian Cashmere Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves, $54.95

Tanya Taylor Mongolian Fur Collar, $297; at Avenue 32

Alpaca Wool Cardigan, $90; at & Other Stries

Leather Skirt in Faded Pink, $99.90; at Zara

Adidas Originals Gazelle OG Bold Pink Sneakers, $127; at ASOS

Spot Embroidered Dress With Puff Sleeves, $63; at Front Row Shop

Lace-Up Blucher, $79.90; at Zara

Pippa Lynn Super Freak Vegan Leather Mini Skirt, $68; at Nasty Gal

Line Chase Cashmere Sweater, $162; at the Outnet

