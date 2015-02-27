32 Awesomely Modern Pink Pieces to Shop Now

Of all the colors that exist, pink is probably the most divisive—for a long time, grown women swore they wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot-pole—so we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see so many ladies giving it a test run during the last few seasons. Of course, it probably has much to do with the fact that several cool-girl labels including Carven, Tibi, even Prada have embraced the sweet shade, giving it a modern update in the form over oversized coats, culottes, and chic separates.

As much as we thought the heavy use of pink was a one-season deal, it’s stuck around in a major way, as we’re seeing more and more brands—from fast fashion to luxury labels—churning out pieces in varying shades of pink.

So, how can you get away with wearing a color typically associated with princesses, ballerinas, and 4-year-old girls? When it comes to clothes, it’s key to counterbalance the shade’s inherent sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes. Read: Nothing pouffy, glittery, or made of crinoline. As for shoes and accessories, pink has a knack for adding an incredibly modern pop to neutral outfits.

Here, we’ve rounded up a seriously stylish and affordable selection of pink stuff—boots, coats, dresses, tops—to buy and wear now. And, the way things are looking, for seasons to come.