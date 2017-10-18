StyleCaster
Share

15 Ultra-Modern Ways to Wear a Classic Pencil Skirt

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Ultra-Modern Ways to Wear a Classic Pencil Skirt

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Pencil Skirt Shopping Guide
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Depending on your fashion fluency, you might see pencil skirts and be reminded of Christian Dior, Marilyn Monroe, and 50s vibes. And that’s all well and good—there’s nothing wrong with a skirt that was invented to be both ladylike and professional, yet sexy-as-hell. And while the general concept of pencil skirts still holds up today, there are tons of very modern twists on this classic silhouette that we’re absolutely thrilled to have at our disposal.

MORE: 20 Major Coats to Shop for Winter

The secret to finding a pencil skirt that flatters your body and also feels cutting-edge current is all about texture and what you pair it with. You’ll want to stay away from heavy fabrics like wool and old-fashioned patterns like herringbone and plaid. And try wearing yours with a badass crop top or off-the-shoulder sweater to make it look unmistakably 2017.

Ahead, peep some of the ultra-modern pencil skirts we have on our wish lists this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

By Malene Birget Classic Pencil Skirt, $175; at Farfetch

Turia Pencil Skirt, $98; at Antropologie

Nobody Siren Denim Pencil Skirt, $149; at Bloomingdales

Karen Millen Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $170; at Bloomingdales

Printed Pencil Skirt, $68; at Antropologie

Tahari ASL Petite Crinkle Pencil Skirt, $69; at Macy's

Twiin Mesh Inset Pencil Skirt, $109; at Macy's

Nico Pencil Skirt, $98; at Antropologie

Velvet Floral Pencil Skir, $158; at Antropologie

BCBG Maxazria Lyric Faux Suede Pencil Skirt, $138; at Bloomingdales

Karen Millen Button Front Denim Skirt, $170; at Bloomingdales

Nanette Lepore Belted Pencil Skirt, $197; at Lord & Taylor

ASOS Belted Pencil Skirt, $45; at ASOS

Adidas Originals Osaka Fishnet Midi Skirt, $50; at Urban Outfitters

Chic Blush Skirt, $34; at Lulus

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best DIY-Inspired Masks for Glowy, Gorgeous Skin

The Best DIY-Inspired Masks for Glowy, Gorgeous Skin
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share