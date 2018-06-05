StyleCaster
Upgrade Your Next Party with These Modern Spins on Classic Dishes

Jane Asher
by
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Photo: The Sweet Escape

As a general rule when it comes to throwing a party, the more creative you get, the cooler your gathering will be. Though it might seem like everything’s been done (and Instagrammed) to death these days, Pinterest is—no surprise—still chock-full of original entertaining ideas. No need to go overboard with fancy finger foods and gourmet bites; just look for creative ways to amp up classic dishes, whether it’s in the recipe itself, or simply through the presentation.

Whether you’re throwing a shindig in a legit backyard or on your urban patio, there’s no shortage of ways to level-up the party snacks you serve. From meals in a jar to picnic pies, your guests won’t see these twists on old-school summer staples coming.

Click through the gallery ahead for some of the coolest, most creative party food inspo Pinterest has to offer.

 

Stylecaster | Make Your Own Bruschetta Bar | Outdoor Entertaining
Bruschetta Bar

For a more casual outdoor dinner party, set up crostinis and various toppings for a make your own bruschetta bar.

Photo: Countryside Cravings
STYLECASTER | Condiment Display | Outdoor Entertaining
Condiment Displays

Instead of just serving packets of ketchup and mustard, create an eye-catching display of your favorite condiments.

Photo: Kara's Party Ideas
STYLECASTER | DIY Pizza Oven | Homemade Pizza | Outdoor Entertaining
Make Your Own Pizza

An outdoor DIY pizza oven in your own home is easier to make than you think! Cook up delicious homemade pizzas at your next backyard party.

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Picnic Pies | Outdoor Entertaining
Picnic Pies

Picnic pies, aka mini pies, are a great way to serve a well-rounded dish in just a few bites. They're easy to pass around and eat on the go, making them the perfect backyard BBQ dish.

Photo: Delish Knowledge
STYLECASTER | Meal in a Jar | Outdoor Entertaining Ideas
Meal in a Jar

Besides being very photogenic, meals in a jar are easy to make and even easier to eat. Plus you can even set up a salad bar and have guests create their own customized jars.

Photo: Newlyweds Blog
Stylecaster | Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich | Outdoor Entertaining
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

We're not sure how no one thought to do this before but OMG do these look delicious. Easy to eat, easy to serve, and an all around crowd-pleasing summer dessert.

Photo: The Sweet Escape
Stylecaster | Edible Table Runner | Outdoor Entertaining Ideas
Edible Table Runner

If you're planning a sit-down outdoor event, try out an edible table runner set up for something not only new and unexpected but delicious too!

Photo: Jungalow

