All The Looks: Modern Nostalgia at Marc By Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2013 Collection

Any show that has Marc Jacob’s name attached is bound to prompt buzz, and last night’s Marc by Marc Jacobs presentation at Lincoln Center was no exception. Jacobs’s collections often set the tone for next season’s major trends, and—from the looks of it—the fash pack will be rocking 1970s-style prints, wool trousers, turtlenecks, and teased Studio 54-style hair come September.

Despite looking like a literal time warp took place on stage, the collection still managed to be extremely modern and wearable thanks to bold shades of cobalt and vermillion, and a joyful leaf print that covered slim dresses and playful jumpsuits. But our favorite part of the presentation was the adorable structured handbags toted by the models. They were chic, elegant, and perfectly complemented the grown-up clothes in the collection. The best part? They might just be within our budget come fall.

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!