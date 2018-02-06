10 Modern Pieces That Belong in Every Woman’s Work Wardrobe

Gone are the days of dreary work dress codes, stiff business suits, and unflattering fabrics—we’re taking back our personal office style and in order to do that, we’re reviewing 10 cutting-edge pieces every woman should add to her office wardrobe roster.
In the past few years, we’ve seen officewear transition from boxy neutrals to more casual items, trendy statement pieces, and—gasp—even a sneaker or two. If you work in an office that allows for flexibility, then we highly suggest you grab for your credit card and prepare for a cubicle look makeover.
Our current favorite office items are colorful bold suits, oversized blazers, patterned trousers, statement shoes, and a hint of personal flair with metallics, graphic tees and sneakers. Dressing for work has never been more fun—get in on the action in the slideshow of inspiration and shopping picks, ahead.
Bold Suits
Photo:
Getty Images
Bold Suits
Jacket, $129 at Zara
Trousers, $69.90 at Zara
Bold Suits
Photo:
Getty Images
Bold Suits
Photo:
Getty Images
Statement Shoes
Photo:
Getty Images
Statement Shoes
Photo:
Getty Images
Statement Shoes
Prada platform sandals, $425 (was $850) at 24 Sévres
Statement Shoes
Photo:
Getty Images
Metallics
Photo:
Getty Images
Metallics
Photo:
Getty Images
Metallics
Photo:
Getty Images
Sneakers
Photo:
Getty Images
Sneakers
Cortez sneaker, $110 at Nike
Sneakers
Photo:
Getty Images
Sneakers
Photo:
Getty Images
Trendy Trousers
Photo:
Getty Images
Trendy Trousers
Photo:
Getty Images
Trendy Trousers
3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $280 (was $559) at Farfetch
Denim
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim
Wide leg jeans, $198 at DL1961
Denim
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim
Straight Leg jeans, $129 at NYDJ
Denim
Photo:
Getty Images
Leather Pencil Skirt
Photo:
Getty Images
Leather Pencil Skirt
Photo:
Getty Images
Leather Pencil Skirt
Photo:
Getty Images
Graphic Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
Graphic Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
Graphic Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
Athleisure
Photo:
Getty Images
Athleisure
Photo:
Getty Images