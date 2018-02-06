StyleCaster
10 Modern Pieces That Belong in Every Woman's Work Wardrobe






Gone are the days of dreary work dress codes, stiff business suits, and unflattering fabrics—we’re taking back our personal office style and in order to do that, we’re reviewing 10 cutting-edge pieces every woman should add to her office wardrobe roster.

In the past few years, we’ve seen officewear transition from boxy neutrals to more casual items, trendy statement pieces, and—gasp—even a sneaker or two. If you work in an office that allows for flexibility, then we highly suggest you grab for your credit card and prepare for a cubicle look makeover.



Our current favorite office items are colorful bold suits, oversized blazers, patterned trousers, statement shoes, and a hint of personal flair with metallics, graphic tees and sneakers. Dressing for work has never been more fun—get in on the action in the slideshow of inspiration and shopping picks, ahead.

Bold Suits

Bold Suits

Jacket, $129 at Zara

Trousers, $69.90 at Zara

Bold Suits

Bold Suits

BLazer, $83 at ASOS

Bold Suits

Statement Shoes

Statement Shoes

Mules, $638 (was $1,275) at Jimmy Choo

Statement Shoes

Statement Shoes

Prada platform sandals, $425 (was $850) at 24 Sévres

Statement Shoes

Metallics

Metallics

Boots, $658.75 at Camilla Elphick

Metallics

Metallics

Prada dress, $1,405 ($2,810) at My Theresa

Metallics

Sneakers

Sneakers

Cortez sneaker, $110 at Nike

Sneakers

Sneakers

Calvin Klein sneakers, $119.95 at Nordstrom

Sneakers

Trendy Trousers

Trendy Trousers

Trouser, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Trendy Trousers

Trendy Trousers

3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $280 (was $559) at Farfetch

Denim

Denim

Wide leg jeans, $198 at DL1961

Denim

Denim

Straight Leg jeans, $129 at NYDJ

Denim

Lace

Lace

Antonio Marras skirt, $971 at Farfetch

Lace

Lace

Cape top, $354 at Self Portrait 

Lace

Leather Pencil Skirt

Leather Pencil Skirt

Skirt, $295 at Ralph Lauren

Leather Pencil Skirt

Leather Pencil Skirt

Skirt, $89.90 at Eloquii

Leather Pencil Skirt

Graphic Tee

Graphic Tee

ACDC tee, $55 at Junk Food Clothing

Graphic Tee

Graphic Tee

1984 varsity tee, $26 at Tees and Tank You

Graphic Tee

Athleisure

Athleisure

Unisex sweater, $240 at Fenty Puma

Athleisure

Athleisure

Track pants, $65 at Adidas

