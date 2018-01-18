27 Modern Interview Outfit Ideas to Help You Land the Gig

Job interviews are for making great first impressions. Aside from the perfect handshake and confident smile, what better way to wow your potential new boss than with an outfit that’s perfectly professional yet also has plenty of personal charm? Planning the perfect ensemble to wear while interviewing for your dream job may seem tough, but we’re here to arm you with all the modern interview outfit ideas you’ll need.

For those of you interviewing for a job in the fashion industry, making a statement with your look is a must. Plus, wearing an unforgettable outfit makes you just that—memorable—which is key to succeeding in your interview. From bold yet feminine suits to chic skirt-and-sweater combo, it’s easier than you’d expect to put together an outfit that will help you score the job.

Need some inspo and shopping advice? Click through the slideshow ahead.