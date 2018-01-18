StyleCaster
27 Modern Interview Outfit Ideas to Help You Land the Gig

27 Modern Interview Outfit Ideas to Help You Land the Gig

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

Job interviews are for making great first impressions. Aside from the perfect handshake and confident smile, what better way to wow your potential new boss than with an outfit that’s perfectly professional yet also has plenty of personal charm? Planning the perfect ensemble to wear while interviewing for your dream job may seem tough, but we’re here to arm you with all the modern interview outfit ideas you’ll need.

MORE: 7 Under-the-Radar Ways to Improve Your Online Job Hunt

For those of you interviewing for a job in the fashion industry, making a statement with your look is a must. Plus, wearing an unforgettable outfit makes you just that—memorable—which is key to succeeding in your interview. From bold yet feminine suits to chic skirt-and-sweater combo, it’s easier than you’d expect to put together an outfit that will help you score the job.

Need some inspo and shopping advice? Click through the slideshow ahead.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a tan bodycon dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | 7 For All Mankind flare sleeve crop sweatshirt

7 For All Mankind flare sleeve crop sweatshirt, $149 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a red sweater dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Lulus Idolized Love white bell sleeve sweater top

Lulus Idolized Love white bell sleeve sweater top, $49 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a neutral toned skirt and coat
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Coach 1941 corduroy pants

Coach 1941 corduroy pants, $450 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a blazer set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | TOBI Stella Wine plunging satin bodysuit

TOBI Stella Wine plunging satin bodysuit, $56 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a blazer with a floral skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Lulus Great Adventure light grey suede jacket

Lulus Great Adventure light grey suede jacket, $74 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a red leather skirt and high boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Lulus Perfectly Put Together red midi pencil skirt

Lulus Perfectly Put Together red midi pencil skirt, $42 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a neutral toned suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Joseph Roman skirt

Joseph Roman skirt, $475 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a navy suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Modcloth Live It Up lightweight knit sweater

Modcloth Live It Up lightweight knit sweater, $55 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a black and blue suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Nasty Gal Knit's Your Call turtleneck sweater

Nasty Gal Knit's Your Call turtleneck sweater, $30 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a grey skirt suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Nasty Gal Button the Watch striped shirt

Nasty Gal Button the Watch striped shirt, $30 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a grey blazer and leather skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Nasty Gal Button the Watch striped shirt

Genuine People mid weight wool wrap coat, $295 at Genuine People

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a grey suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | TOBI Brooke black side striped pants

TOBI Brooke black side striped pants, $56 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a red dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Modcloth sleek wide-leg trousers with pockets

Modcloth sleek wide-leg trousers with pockets, $79 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a blue suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Free People flared sleeve black linen blazer

Free People flared sleeve black linen blazer, $128 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a black suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Nasty Gal Long and Silent Type waterfall blazer

Nasty Gal Long and Silent Type waterfall blazer, $45 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Interview Outfit Ideas | Street style star wearing a velvet suit
Photo: Getty

