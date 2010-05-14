‘The Modern Girl’s Guide To Sticky Situations’ Gives Tips For Dealing With Life’s Snafus

So what do you do if you find out your best friend’s husband is cheating? How do you remove a red wine stain out of the couch? Jane Buckingham, author of The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations, is helping the ladies out with a new practical guide to handling life’s delicate moments with some social grace (read: more Nan Kempner and less Blair Waldorf).

At the book’s kick-off fete at Foley + Corinna’s Lower East Side store in NYC last night, Buckingham was surrounded by a bevy of fab girls including the label’s designers, Dana Foley and Anna Corinna, but the author was quick to note, looks can be deceiving.

“People seemed to think I was living this “oh so fab” life, ” explained Buckingham. “And in reality I was barely getting out of the house without a stain on my clothes, saying the wrong thing at a dinner party or forgetting to invite someone to my kids birthday. And I tend to like to write books I really wish existed. So since this one didn’t [exist yet], I figured I should write it so I could learn the answers!”

That motivation has served her well, Buckingham also authored The Modern Girls Guide to Life and The Modern Girls Guide to Motherhood which were spurred by her own personal experiences. As for her current effort, she found inspiration for her lifestyle tips in day-to-day snafus.

“Today I wore my exercise pants backwards to my aerobics class and the poor women behind me got quite a sight every time I squatted!” Buckingham told us with a laugh. “And last night my daughter lost a tooth and I had no cash so I had to break into her piggy bank to get money for the tooth fairy to ‘give her.’ The best way to rise gracefully is think on your feet, act like Macgyver and never ever lose your sense of humor!”



The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations, $19.99; at harpercollins.com



Author Jane Buckingham. All images courtesy of the author.

