What to Buy at Modern Citizen, the Minimalist Zara Fan’s Dream Store

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Modern Citizen

Real talk: As much as we hate to admit it, we’re constantly on the quest to find the next Zara. After all, inexpensive, on-trend basics are only wardrobe-saviors if three of your co-workers don’t also show up to work wearing the same one-shoulder blouse you bought last week. And while we have a few go-tos in our arsenal (think: Genuine People, Loeil, StyleNanda), there’s no harm in adding a fourth.

Enter: Modern Citizen. The San Francisco-based brand is an expert in—you guessed it—modern, minimal basics. The retailer’s no-frills offerings include pieces like a tailored button-down shirt, a body-skimming slip dress that comes in a range of neutrals, and even a collection of simple, timeless homewares and indie beauty buys that are practically begging to go home with you. The best part? The brand’s low prices: A simple shirtdress will run you just shy of $100, but most items are in the $60-$90 range.

With that in mind, we scoured the site for the 13 best picks: What to buy at Modern Citizen, ahead.

1 of 13
Best at Modern Citizen-Alexis Collared Ruffle Blouse
Alexis Collared Ruffle Blouse

Alexis Collared Ruffle Blouse, $70; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Sayer Draped Maxi Dress
Sayer Draped Maxi Dress

Sayer Draped Maxi Dress, $92; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Clemencia Knit Wrap Skirt
Clemencia Knit Wrap Skirt

Clemencia Knit Wrap Skirt, $85; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Modern Citizen Clothes-Brass Half-Moon Earrings
Brass Half-Moon Earrings

Brass Half-Moon Earrings, $64; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Modern Citizen Holborn Half Moon Tote
Modern Citizen Holborn Half Moon Tote

Modern Citizen Holborn Half Moon Tote, $265; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Else One-Shoulder Top
Else One-Shoulder Top

Else One-Shoulder Top, $68; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Joline Relaxed Trench Jacket
Joline Relaxed Trench Jacket

Joline Relaxed Trench Jacket, $108; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Kelly High-Waist Pleated Shorts
Kelly High-Waist Pleated Shorts

Kelly High-Waist Pleated Shorts, $68; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-14K Gold Fine Wire Earrings
14K Gold Fine Wire Earrings

14K Gold Fine Wire Earrings, $54; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Lucia Wrap-Front Shirt Dress
Lucia Wrap-Front Shirt Dress

Lucia Wrap-Front Shirt Dress, $82; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Maxine Wrap Jumpsui
Maxine Wrap Jumpsuit

Maxine Wrap Jumpsuit, $102; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Roopal Piped Pajama Blouse,
Roopal Piped Pajama Blouse,

Roopal Piped Pajama Blouse, $68; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen
Best at Modern Citizen-Sakai Vegan Leather Wrap Skirt
Sakai Vegan Leather Wrap Skirt

Sakai Vegan Leather Wrap Skirt, $110; at Modern Citizen

 

Photo: Modern Citizen

