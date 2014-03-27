StyleCaster
Share

Shake Up Your Closet With Spring’s Bold Modern Art Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shake Up Your Closet With Spring’s Bold Modern Art Trend

by
Shake Up Your Closet With Spring’s Bold Modern Art Trend
20 Start slideshow

The pairing of art and fashion is nothing new. You don’t need us to tell you about the many, many fabulous things that have emerged when you pair designers and artists (Yves Saint Laurent and Andy Warhol; Marc Jacobs‘ Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami; even Comme des Garcons’ Rei Kawakubo and “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening.) For spring 2014, we saw art emerge as one of the biggest trends, appropriated in a literal way—swatches of paint on skirts, cubist sketches on blouses, and street art splashed across dresses.

MORE: How Fashion Wears Mickey Mouse Tops, Plus 7 Vintage Styles To Buy

Phoebe Philo at Céline—reportedly inspired by Brassaï graffiti—presented a collection that featured mildly ’80s paint strokes in both black and white and bold colors, while Chanel showcased pieces splashed with literal paint swatches (not to mention models carrying sketchbooks.)

However it was Miuccia Prada that really took the art theme to new levels for spring, unearthing the world of street art in an especially intelligent way. The label commissioned six young artists, whose work appeared on dresses, coats and bags. The result? As the Guardian pointed out “a kind of hybrid of investment pieces – bonding this season’s “it” designs with what is effectively limited-edition artwork. This is a very Prada conceit – and one that will no doubt appeal to the strong women who wear the designer’s clothes.”

Of course, those three weren’t the only ones who had fun with modern art for spring, using bold primary colors and a mix of techniques that resulted in unique, memorable collections.

To prove that modern art making a statement this season, we’ve rounded up up a solid mix of runway looks and items to buy now!

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

See the best Spring 2014 modern art runway looks, plus bold pieces to buy now!

Prada Spring 2014

Céline Spring 2014

Versace Spring 2014

Print Top, $69.90; at Zara

Prada Spring 2014

Cropped Blouse, $17.95; at H&M

Céline Spring 2014

Tibi Paint Splatter Skinny Pants, $177; at Tibi

Chanel Spring 2014

Grafitti Scarf; at Zara

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Spring 2014

Print Dress, $24; at SheInside

Kipling 100 Pens Large Case, $49; at Zappos

Kenzo spring 2014

Cami with Bright Art Deco Embellishment $94; at ASOS

Privileged Uprise Tan Paint Splatter Print Platform Heels, $43; at Lulu's

Graffiti Dress, $24; at SheInside

Mini Skirt in Pop Art Print, $36.70; at ASOS

Fashion And Art Collusion: Britain Creates Boxset; $42, at Nasty Gal

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Elegent Bun Hairstyles You Can DIY

Elegent Bun Hairstyles You Can DIY
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share