Models Who Eat Cotton Balls, Gwen Stefani’s New Editorial

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Janice Celeste, Sessilee Lopez‘s mom wrote a book about the modeling industry, and particularly, a story about a girl who, “dipped cotton balls in orange juice and consumed it to feel full. Later it came out that she had anorexia. Really, it “came out” later? Really? (Fashionista)

Doutzen is already “no photoshop necessary” level just two months after giving brith. Ugh. (Daily Mail UK)

Two French mainstays, Lacoste and Catherine Malandrino teamed up for a cute and sporty collaboration. It launches in April. (Fashion Etc)

Tory Burch is getting in on the fashion for Japan movement with a $29 tee available on her site. 100% of the net proceeds of every shirt sold through September 15, 2011, will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the Japan earthquake and Pacific tsunami relief efforts. (Tory Burch)

Tom Ford is all about people being employed, “A gentleman today has to work. People who do not work are so boring and are usually bored. You have to be passionate, you have to be engaged and you have to be contributing to the world.” (Styleite via AnOther)

Gwen Stefanis goes glam for the April cover shoot of Elle UK, styled by Andrea Lieberman of A.L.C., shot by Matthias Vriens-McGrath. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @shopbop “Theres something undeniably glamorous about late-1920s Hong Kong” – @ELLEmagazine on our KJL deco necklace. SO true.

RT @annadellorusso tomorrow my interview on CNN International, stay posted! May-jor.

RT @alexa_chung A lot of 90’s in new AC for Madewell collection. Actually 70’s too.. probs need to start making patent bubble gum coloured tiny minis. YOWW. Yes, please!

RT @johnjannuzzi “damn you new yorkers you’re so extravagant and wasteful” -Bill Cunningham So true, Bill, so true.