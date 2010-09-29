Models Veronica Varekova & Lauren Bush Share Their 5 Must-Haves At Steuben’s “Big 5” Promo

Talk about being a model citizen: last night at their flagship store on Madison Avenue, luxury glassware company Steuben partnered with cover girl Veronica Varekova to host an event in support of the African Wildlife Foundation (of which Verakova is the spokesperson). In addition to auctioning off 21 works from some of the biggest names in the art and design worlds, Steuben launched their Big 5 promotion to raise money for the AWF. Featuring glass replicas of some of the animals from the African heartlands, 10% of the sale of any Big 5 animal sculptures will be donated to the foundation along with all of the proceeds from the silent auction.

In the spirit of the evening, the events woman of the hour, Veronica Varekova, and model/host committee member Lauren Bush shared with me their current Big 5 must-haves be they for an African safari or everyday life. I compiled my own list of things that I learned from attending last nights fabulous soiree scroll through the slide show to find out. Doing good never looked so stylish!

Want to know more about how you can help the AWF? Varekovasuggests visiting the African Wildlife Foundations website at www.awf.org. Everything takes time, she says, but whats great is that this is not an endless story.”



