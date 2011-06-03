Models Play Bowie, Bardot, The Beatles & More In Virgine Mag

There’s a new high-gloss fashion magazine in town, and its debut issue is looking impressive. On June 1, the first ever Virgine magazine was released in six stylish citiesNew York, London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Seouland with photographers Ryan Yoon and Seiji Fujimori at the helm, the publication is filled to the brim with creative, cutting-edge content.

One of the premiere issue’s editorials (which was shot by ten different photographers!) aimed to recreate iconic looks from the past few decades, and the interpretations are dead-on. David Bowie, four female models as The Beatles and a stylish take on the dance sequence from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video all have us on a serious trip down memory lane.

Click through to check out the photos and see how many of the icons you can identify!

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue