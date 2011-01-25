Models Make Out For Gauliter, Oscar Not Over Obama’s Dress

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Jean Paul Gaultier’s new ads are out featuring Karolina Kurkova and androgynous Andrej Pejic totes making out. Making out is so hot right now. (Design Scene)

Oscar de la Renta is so not over the M’Obama wearing foreign designers issue, saying to WWD, “Do you think Kate Middleton is going to be married in Marc Jacobs? Or youd see Carla Bruni dressing in American clothes?” Dude has a point for sure, but it’s just coming off sour puss a little. (WWD)

Miuccia Prada on China, where she recently showed: In a country like this, there is a special desire for rich products. Um, I think everyone has the desire, it’s the ability to purchase that gets you. (WWD)

Kristen McMenamy was the bride at Chanel and Baptiste Giabiconi didn’t walk the runway, but he sat front row. Some things stay the same, others change. (Fashionologie)

Emmanuelle Alt put Gisele on her first cover as EIC. Playing it a little safe, no? (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: Tweet!

RT @Theory__ http://twitpic.com/3tcj8r – #theyskenstheory Spring 2011 @Bergdorfs windows. Hauntingly pretty, just like Olivier.

RT @gucciofficial gucciofficial Our little Paris cocktail party just got a big dose of star power: Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Diane Kruger, Gemma Arterton Waiting for my invite…

RT @AJMukamal Anyone else feeling like running sneakers (Im talking 90’s throw back Jerry Seinfeld style) are suddenly way chic? Call it #BalenciagaEffect First Elaine, now Jerry.

RT @jimshi809 Jim Shi Who wants to make a small wager that the cast of #JerseyShore will turn up at a Milan Fashion Week women’s show? Just Cavalli? Dsquared? Dear god I hope not.

RT @DVF Trying to mend from my ski accident, surrounded by my children. I guess i was lucky although i get scared when i look in the mirror. DVF Get well SOON!