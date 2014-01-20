Supermodel Sleepover: Karlie, Cara, and Joan Post Shots in Bed Together

Here’s the stuff dreams are made of (at least for some of us): Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, and Karlie Kloss all got together for what appears to have been a slumber party of sorts, and they Instagrammed the whole thing. “#regram sleepover, snuggling, spooning, forking and all of the above,” Delevingne, who reposted the photo below from Smalls’ account, captioned the image. Swoon.

The one thing none of the models/sleepover participants shared with the world: exactly why they were having a said sleepover. But here’s another fun twist: Cara Delevingne appears to be groping Joan Smalls’ breast. We know it’s her because of the now-famed lion tattoo on her ring finger, which came courtesy of celebrity-loved Lower East Side tattoo artist Bang Bang. Additionally, Kloss is planting a big ol’ smooch on Cara’s cheek.

It’s all just too much to handle. What do you think the models could possibly have been doing?

Sound off in the comments below! (And keep it clean, please.)