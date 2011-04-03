Models Go Bowling & Chug Bud Light For Opening Ceremony

Models, they’re just like usthey watch football, walk their dogs, gather firewood, go bowling and chug pitchers of Bud Light while playing said game of bowling. Models do, however, look generally better while doing all of these things, especially when they’re outfitted in gorgeous fall garb from Opening Ceremony. It-photographer Theo Wenner shot Ashley Smith and Frankie Rayder for the brand’s Fall 2011 lookbook, and Fashion Gone Rogue got its hands on all of the lovely pics. Follow a snowy fall day in the life of the two modelsyou have to admit that they make even the most mundane activities look fun, or, at the very least, pretty.