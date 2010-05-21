Models Galore At Express’ 30th Anniversary Fete

Chanel Iman and Alek Wek. Photo: INFevents.com

Express may have attracted quite the well-suited (and bank-rolling) crowd when it kicked off its 30th anniversary celebratory festivities with a lunchtime fashion show on Wall Street. But now that the model ogling has died down (for now), the retailer took to wooing a different kind of crowd the fashion pack.

At NYC’s Eyebeam Studios in NYC, Express teamed with Vogue and its Brit-heavy crew on a runway show part deux. Styled with an Upper East Side touch, the looks were made for polished ladies with a penchant for sequins. The sparkly stuff was every where from a mini skirt to slouchy tops.

With pumping music in the foreground, er, background, and a famous model crew that included Molly Sims and Express campaign regulars Chanel Iman and Caroline Trentini, there were quite the distractions.



“It’s like a bat mitzvah in here!” Robert Verdi pronounced. The TV show personality has been working on his new show, but had no plans for taking a break. “Oh, I’m not a vacation kind of girl,” Verdi said. “I love summer weekends in the city because the streets are empty and I can go to any restaurant without resos. It’s the best.”