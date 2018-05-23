Then and Now: The Runway Evolution of 20 Supermodels

Though it’s easy to imagine supermodels such as Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss, ruling the runway from the days they were born, it actually took years of hard work and experience to reach the supermodel status that we associate with them today. And while these models weren’t train wrecks by any means, we can definitely see the difference between their first (and sometimes awkward) time on the catwalk and their most recent time slaying the runway with every step.
To demonstrate their transformation, we’re showing what 20 supermodels look like then and now. From fresh-faced It-girls to fashion-industry veterans, everyone looks awkward on their first day on the job. Ahead, look at the difference between these models’ first time (or the earliest we could find) on the runway and their most recent.
Tyra Banks
Year: 1991
Designer: Yves-Saint Laurent
Tyra Banks
Year: 2005
Designer: Victoria's Secret
Kendall Jenner
Year: 2011
Designer: Sherri Hill
Kendall Jenner
Year: 2018
Designer Dsquared2
Naomi Campbell
Year: 1989
Designer: Karl Lagerfeld
Naomi Campbell
Year: 2018
Designer: Louis Vuitton
Candice Swanepoel
Year: 2006
Designer: Tommy Hilfiger
Candice Swanepoel
Year: 2017
Designer: Victoria's Secret
Karlie Kloss
Year: 2008
Designer: Phillip Lim
Karlie Kloss
Year: 2018
Designer: Brandon Maxwell
Gisele Bündchen
Year: 1994
Designer: Marc Jacobs
Gisele Bündchen
Year: 2015
Designer: Colcci
Ashley Graham
Year: 2015
Designer: Addition Elle
Ashley Graham
Year: 2018
Designer: Michael Kors
Kate Moss
Year: ~1990
Designer: Versace
Kate Moss
Year: 2018
Designer: Louis Vuitton
Bella Hadid
Year: 2014
Designer: Desigual
Bella Hadid
Year: 2018
Designer: Chanel
Cindy Crawford
Year: 1990
Designer: Donna Karan
Cindy Crawford
Year: 2003
Designer: Esteban Cortazar
Cara Delevingne
Year: 2013
Designer: Sister by Sibling
Cara Delevingne
Year: 2018
Designer: Burberry
Gigi Hadid
Year: 2014
Designer: Desigual
Gigi Hadid
Year: 2018
Designer: Chanel
Coco Rocha
Year: 2006
Designer: Stella McCartney
Coco Rocha
Year: 2017
Designer: Christian Siriano
Jourdan Dunn
Year: 2007
Designer: Marc Jacobs
Jourdan Dunn
Year: 2018
Designer: Brandon Maxwell
Behati Prinsloo
Year: 2006
Designer: Max Azria
Behati Prinsloo
Year: 2017
Designer: Versace
Heidi Klum
Year: 1998
Designer: Victoria's Secret
Heidi Klum
Year: 2009
Designer: Victoria's Secret
Miranda Kerr
Year: 2004
Designer: Akira
Miranda Kerr
Year: 2017
Designer: Moschino
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Year: 2005
Designer: Betty Jackson
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Year: 2016
Designer: Balmain
Adriana Lima
Year: 2000
Designer: Rygy
Adriana Lima
Year: 2017
Designer: Victoria's Secret
Linda Evangelista
Year: 1989
Designer: Calvin Klein
Linda Evangelista
Year: 2007
Designer: Dior
