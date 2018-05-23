StyleCaster
Then and Now: The Runway Evolution of 20 Supermodels

Then and Now: The Runway Evolution of 20 Supermodels

by
Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Tyra Banks
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Though it’s easy to imagine supermodels such as Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss, ruling the runway from the days they were born, it actually took years of hard work and experience to reach the supermodel status that we associate with them today. And while these models weren’t train wrecks by any means, we can definitely see the difference between their first (and sometimes awkward) time on the catwalk and their most recent time slaying the runway with every step.

To demonstrate their transformation, we’re showing what 20 supermodels look like then and now. From fresh-faced It-girls to fashion-industry veterans, everyone looks awkward on their first day on the job. Ahead, look at the difference between these models’ first time (or the earliest we could find) on the runway and their most recent.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Year: 1991

Designer: Yves-Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

Year: 2005

Designer: Victoria's Secret

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Year: 2011

Designer: Sherri Hill

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Year: 2018

Designer Dsquared2

Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Year: 1989

Designer: Karl Lagerfeld

Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Year: 2018

Designer: Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel

Year: 2006

Designer: Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel

Year: 2017

Designer: Victoria's Secret

Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Year: 2008

Designer: Phillip Lim

Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Year: 2018

Designer: Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen

Year: 1994

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen

Year: 2015

Designer: Colcci

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Year: 2015

Designer: Addition Elle

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Year: 2018

Designer: Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Year: ~1990

Designer: Versace

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Year: 2018

Designer: Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Year: 2014

Designer: Desigual

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Year: 2018

Designer: Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

Year: 1990

Designer: Donna Karan

Photo: Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

Year: 2003

Designer: Esteban Cortazar

Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

Year: 2013

Designer: Sister by Sibling

Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

Year: 2018

Designer: Burberry

Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Year: 2014

Designer: Desigual

Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Year: 2018

Designer: Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

Year: 2006

Designer: Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

Year: 2017

Designer: Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Year: 2007

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Year: 2018

Designer: Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo

Year: 2006

Designer: Max Azria

Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo

Year: 2017

Designer: Versace

Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Year: 1998

Designer: Victoria's Secret

Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Year: 2009

Designer: Victoria's Secret

Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr

Year: 2004

Designer: Akira

Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr

Year: 2017

Designer: Moschino

Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Year: 2005

Designer: Betty Jackson

Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Year: 2016

Designer: Balmain

Photo: Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

Year: 2000

Designer: Rygy

Photo: Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

Year: 2017

Designer: Victoria's Secret

Photo: Getty Images
Calvin Klein
Linda Evangelista

Year: 1989

Designer: Calvin Klein

Photo: Getty Images
Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista

Year: 2007

Designer: Dior

Photo: Getty Images

