These Models All Have One Thing in Common: Super-Famous Parents

Plenty of gals have been discovered at McDonald’s in a Midwestern mall or walking down the street in some far-flung locale, but other models have had a little help from a famous relation or two—namely, mommy and daddy. It’s a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg situation, really: Someone like Georgia May Jagger is genetically predisposed to be a fashion model, considering her parents’ good looks—her mom, Jerry Hall, was an iconic fashion model, and Mick Jagger was handsome as hell in his day—but even if she weren’t, she’d have a leg up thanks to her famous ‘rents.
So, basically, these 31 models had a leg up genetically and opportunity-wise, which means they were pretty much literally born to be famous. And though it doesn’t always happen this way—plenty of their siblings are actresses or singers or jewelry designers or what have you—it can happen a little easier if your mom can call her agent, or your dad take you for a spin on the red carpet. Ahead, 31 fashion models with celebrity parents, some of whom you already knew (see: Gigi and Bella Hadid) and some of whom might come as a surprise. Can you guess who Anaïs Gallagher‘s parents? How about Margaret Qualley’s?
In case you couldn’t already tell just by looking at her, Kaia Gerber is mother Cindy Crawford’s daughter, through and through. Her dad, Rande Gerber, is an entertainment industry exec (and former model!).
Gigi Hadid stormed the modeling scene in the past few years, since she signed with IMG in 2011. Mom Yolanda Foster was a model, and Mohamed Hadid is a real estate developer.
Samesies for younger sister Bella Hadid, who followed suit by signing with IMG in 2014.
If we have to tell you who Kendall Jenner is or where she got her start, well—you may want to check if you’ve been hit over the head recently. But just in case, we’ll point out that Jenner descends from Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. They’re pretty famous. ‘Nuff said.
Hailey Baldwin’s parents are Kennya Baldwin, a Brazilian graphic designer, and Stephen Baldwin, who is, last we checked, definitely an actor.
Everyone knows Hailey, but cousin Ireland Baldwin is also a fashion model, who has even more famous parents: Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin. She also has three very young siblings now, thanks to Alec’s new yogi wife, Hilaria Baldwin.
Lily-Rose Depp’s parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, were once a major celebrity It couple.
Georgia May Jagger calls Mick Jagger and major model Jerry Hall father and mother, so…
Ditto for Elizabeth Jagger, Georgia May’s older sister.
For many of these, the last name gives it away. Ella Richards comes from former model Lucie de la Falaise and Marlon Richards, Keith Richard’s son.
Before he got together with Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale had a baby with Pearl Lowe. Daisy Lowe is that baby, now a fashion model in the U.K.
Talk about good genes: Riley Keough hails from musician parents Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, who, of course, is Elvis Presley’s only daughter.
Amber Le Bon’s dad, Simon Le Bon, is the lead singer of Duran Duran. Her mom, Yasmin Le Bon, is a British fashion model.
British rocker Bob Geldof and his rock journalist wife, Paula Yates, gave birth to Pixie Geldof, a Brit model.
Willow Smith’s parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, obviously.
Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, is an IMG model and a New School undergrad. She’s basically a millennial version of her supermodel mom.
Annie Lennox and film producer Uri Fruchtmann are parents of Tali Lennox, a British model.
We don’t need to tell you who Dree Hemingway’s great-grandfather is, but her parents are actress Mariel Hemingway and director Stephen Crisman.
Then there’s Dree’s sister, Langley Fox Hemingway, who just walked Marc Jacobs’ controversial spring 2017 runway show last week.
Remember Oasis? Remember Noel Gallagher? This is his daughter, Anaïs Gallagher, with interior designer Meg Matthews.
With a name like Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, you better believe this model comes from famous stock, and indeed she does: Her mom is Isabella Rossellini and her dad is Jonathan Wiedemann, a former model himself.
Epitome of cool Lou Doillon comes by her chicness naturally: Her mom is Jane Birkin, quite possibly the most stylish woman who ever lived. And her dad is director Jacques Doillon.
Dylan Penn was photographed at Cannes this year alongside dad Sean Penn. Her mom is, of course, Robin Wright.
Sofia Richie calls Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane Alexander parents.
You can figure out Maya Thurman-Hawke’s famous parents by her hyphenated last name: Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
Eddie Murphy may have been known for comedy, but his daughter Bria Murphy is a model just like her mom, Nicole Mitchell Murphy.
Margaret Qualley’s mom is—drumroll, please—Andie MacDowell. Her dad, Paul Qualley, was also a model in his day.
Zoë Kravitz is best known for her acting, but she’s also done her fair share of modeling over the years. She’s the only daughter of rocker Lenny Kraviz and actress Lisa Bonet.
Mia Tyler’s dad is Steven Tyler; her mom is model/actress Cyrinda Foxe, who married David Johansen of the New York Dolls after she divorced Steven.
Alexandra Richards’s mom, Patti Hansen, was a super major fashion model. Oh, and her dad was Keith Richards.
Theodora Richards is Alexandra’s older sister, and has the same rockstar/fashion model parents.
