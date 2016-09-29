These Models All Have One Thing in Common: Super-Famous Parents

Plenty of gals have been discovered at McDonald’s in a Midwestern mall or walking down the street in some far-flung locale, but other models have had a little help from a famous relation or two—namely, mommy and daddy. It’s a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg situation, really: Someone like Georgia May Jagger is genetically predisposed to be a fashion model, considering her parents’ good looks—her mom, Jerry Hall, was an iconic fashion model, and Mick Jagger was handsome as hell in his day—but even if she weren’t, she’d have a leg up thanks to her famous ‘rents.

So, basically, these 31 models had a leg up genetically and opportunity-wise, which means they were pretty much literally born to be famous. And though it doesn’t always happen this way—plenty of their siblings are actresses or singers or jewelry designers or what have you—it can happen a little easier if your mom can call her agent, or your dad take you for a spin on the red carpet. Ahead, 31 fashion models with celebrity parents, some of whom you already knew (see: Gigi and Bella Hadid) and some of whom might come as a surprise. Can you guess who Anaïs Gallagher‘s parents? How about Margaret Qualley’s?