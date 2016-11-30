12 Barrier-Breaking Models Who Are Changing the Face of Fashion

Inclusion has never been the modeling industry’s strong suite. Save for a few big names who have broken the mold over the years—Donyale Luna, Grace Jones, Beverly Johnson, Mia Tyler, and Alek Wek, to name a few—the status quo has been tall, thin, and overwhelmingly white.

Recently, critics have taken the industry to task, calling for runways and editorial spreads to reflect more women who defy longtime industry standards: more models of color, more models who are closer to a size 16 than a size 2, more models who were born with disabilities, and more models who identify as transgender.

While fashion has yet to become a cultural beacon of diversity, progress is being made, in part with the rising popularity of the 12 style stars ahead. From a striking brand ambassador with vitiligo to a size 14 beauty, these models are changing fashion, and it’s certainly for the better.