The Models and Brands We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2018

As 2018 approaches, we’re making a list of things we want to accomplish for the New Year. Maybe that’s buying a gym membership (for the fifth year in a row), cleaning our our closets, or our preferred resolution: shopping from next year’s hottest brands and becoming social media BFFs with our favorite new models. Seems like an actionable and reasonable goal, right?

There are tons of models we’re excited to watch next year. From supermodel heirs like Kaia Gerber to former Miss Japan 2012, these models are opening, closing, and seriously strutting their stuff down the runways. They’re on the rise to be the next model It Girls and are sure to give us more than a little inspiration in the coming months.

Next, we listed 10 retailers you should really check out (and shop) next year—including major luxury brands like Balenciaga, which made their brand a street style powerhouse, to the new fast-fashion go-to’s like I.Am.Gia, Bershka, and River Island.

