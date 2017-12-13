The Models and Brands We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2018

As 2018 approaches, we’re making a list of things we want to accomplish for the New Year. Maybe that’s buying a gym membership (for the fifth year in a row), cleaning our our closets, or our preferred resolution: shopping from next year’s hottest brands and becoming social media BFFs with our favorite new models. Seems like an actionable and reasonable goal, right?
There are tons of models we’re excited to watch next year. From supermodel heirs like Kaia Gerber to former Miss Japan 2012, these models are opening, closing, and seriously strutting their stuff down the runways. They’re on the rise to be the next model It Girls and are sure to give us more than a little inspiration in the coming months.
Next, we listed 10 retailers you should really check out (and shop) next year—including major luxury brands like Balenciaga, which made their brand a street style powerhouse, to the new fast-fashion go-to’s like I.Am.Gia, Bershka, and River Island.
Click through to see our 31 top picks of models and brands to keep your eye on in 2018.
Oumie Jammeh
Oumie Jammeh was one of this season's top faces walking at Valentino, Givenchy, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Elie Saab Altuzarra and Loewe shows. She's a trained dancer, born in Gambia, West Africa and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.
@jammehoumie
Alyssa Traoré
Calvin Klein introduced us to a new favorite face last season—meet Alyssa Traoré. She signed with IMG at 16 years old and has since taken the modeling world by sotrm. Including Calvin Klein, she also walked in Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior and Prada shows.
@alyssatraore
Aleyna FitzGerald
Aleyna FitzGerald won Australia’s Next Top Model cycle 10 and has since been taking on the fashion world. She was the face of Balmain and this past season walked for Chanel, Valentino, Eli Saab, Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana.
@aleynafitzgerald
Gisele Fox
Gisele Fox graced the runways this season with her sweet auburn pixie cut and delicate features. She walked in Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Hermés, Valentino and Givenchy.
@giselejfox
Chu Wong
Chu Wong has already made a name for herself in the industry, and in the past year has walked for Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Balmain and Missoni. She has also racked up an impressive list of magazine covers including Vogue China alongside Bella Hadid.
@_chuwong
Theresa Hayes
This Brooklyn native is socially conscious, cool-girl chic and has quite the impressive modeling resume already. She just finished a multi-season exclusive for Louis Vuitton and has since walked in several shows including: Miu Miu, Valentino, Sonia Rykiel, Carven and Altuzarra.
@theresahayesofficial
Kaia Gerber
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the case of Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter, who took the SS18 runways by storm. She opened several shows and we can expect we'll be seeing even more of her in 2018.
@kaiagerber
Hiandra Martinez
She's been the face of Saint Laurent, has walked in various shows including Chanel, Stella Mccartney, Valentino and Moshchino; and this Dominican Republic native is just getting started.
@hiandramartinez
Line Kjaergaard
Line Kjaergaard has quite the impressive ss18 resume—everything from Chanel, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Givenchy, Prada and Giambattista Valli, just to name a few. We can only expect to see much more of Line this coming season.
@_linekjaergaard_
Shanelle Nyasiase
Nyasiase is a standout power house on the runway and this past season walked for Marc Jacobs, Hermés, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga.
@shanellenyasiase
Kiko Arai
As the former Miss Japan 2012, Kiko Arai has since gone from pageant stages to runways. She walked in Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin and Balmain during her big debut season.
@kikoarai
Balenciaga
Is Balenciaga the new equivalent to the Gucci loafer? The designer took notiable recognition this year with their recent collection resembling the Bernie Sanders campaign logo. It seems as if the once unreachable brand is now a more mainstream household name and is going to make a statement in 2018.
Coat, $3,500; at Balenciaga
Miaou
Miaou is oficially the new It-girl brand, with everyone from Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more dotting these cool customizable digs around town.
Roxi pants, $325; at Miaou
Miaou
Gingham pants, $295; at Miaou
Inamorata
Emily Ratajkowsk, a.k.a. the swimsuit queen herself, finally launched her bathing suit line and we are living for the retro-inspired and very sexy pieces.
Swami's, $160; at Inamorata
I.Am.Gia
Barely launching in mid-2017, I.Am.Gia has quickly skyrocketed in popularity and dresses some of the industry's hottest celebs and models like Bella Hadid, Duckie Thot, Jordyn Woods, and Bella Thorne. Also, did we mention it's insanely affordable?
Snakeskin boots, $77; at I.Am.Gia
Elliette
We have found your new spring/summer dress, and you're welcome! We have fallen in love with Elliette and love the mix of modern silhouettes with feminine dainty details.
Leni dress, $585; at Elliette
Elliette
Tate mini dress, $315 (was $525); at Elliette
Bershka
Meet Zara's sister brand, Bershka, and your new best friend. It is already popular in Europe but launched their US website less than a year ago and opened their first brick and mortar in New York City in October. It is a trend store and you can find your favorite pieces, like a fuzzy jacket or embroidered denim for a great price.
Coat, $79.90; at Bershka
Outdoor Voices
Looking for activewear that isn't neon, have statement sayings or what every other person is wearing in the gym? Say hello to Outdoor Voices! They are feminine activewear with techical fabrics for various activities, tonal palettes and embody a sense of community through in-store meet ups, workouts and more.
Leggings, $95; at Outdoor Voices
Off-White
The Off-White Industrial belts were fashion week street style's biggest stars this past season. The brand made a big fashion statement in 2017 so make sure to keep your eye out in 2018 for them.
Dress, $1,266; at Off-White
Universal Standard
Universal Standard is our favorite new curvy line. They specialize in sizes 10-28 and are the perfect fit for your minimalist meets street style personal style.
Sweater, $130; at Universal Standard
River Island
River Island is definitely not the new kid on the block, but with 60 years of retail experience, River Island is finally making a huge splash in the US. It has over 350 stories in the UK, Asia, Middle East and Europe and has a variety of killer trendy pieces for a great price.
shirt, $76; at River Island