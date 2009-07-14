Models All Get Pregnant, World Eats Carbs Again

There must be something in the model Kool-Aid, because those leggy Prada-lace wearing lovelies are getting knocked up left and right. First Adriana Lima jumped on the baby bandwagon (she’s four months in), followed by Gisele, and now the newest addition, Karolina Kurkova. (Get with the program, Heidi! Isn’t it about time you had another one, too?) And, of course, they look perfect in summery dresses and glowing skin.

Kurkova announced her pregnancy today. This will be her first child with film producer and fiancé Archie Drury. The famed Victoria’s Secret model is 25. (Old for a model, a completely normal age to have a baby.)

The fact that the vast majority of VS models are settling down seems a little suspicious. It’s like they all had a 6-foot-tall pow-wow at a Pinkberry somewhere and said “let’s all have babies, make people rejoice over our unflat stomachs, then have insanely gorgeous children to make them hate themselves again.” That’s just one theory, though. Another theory is that they all just really wanted to patent Model Baby Yoga.

We do have a soft spot for cute kids, though…so congrats! Does anyone smell a Vogue spread about nine months from now?