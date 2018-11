Full disclosure: I cannot deal with Shia LaBeaouf. It’s a mystery to me why he’s famous and gets every lucrative three-picture movie deal ever. Haters gonna hate. But, I present to you this clip of the Shia because he’s standing next to the stunning, she’s so pretty it hurts, Rosie Huntington Whitely, making her acting debut in Transformers 13 or something.

The model turned actress smiles a lot in the clip and is apparently named Carly. McDreamy is her boss. Watch on, do you see Oscar potential?

[Fashion Copious]