Model Weight New York Fashion Week Style: The CFDA Weighs In

A couple of years ago the CFDA stepped up and started a health initiative to ensure the health of models, and place some of the responsibility on designers. CFDA pres. Diane von Furstenberg sent out an email indicating the guidelines of said initiative. The highlights per The Cut are below:

Educate the industry to identify the early warning signs in an individual at risk of developing an eating disorder.

Encourage models who may have an eating disorder to seek professional help in order to continue modeling. And models who are receiving professional help for an eating disorder should not continue modeling without that professionals approval.

Develop workshops for the industry (including models and their families) on the nature of eating disorders, how they arise, how we identify and treat them, and complications if they are untreated.

Support the well-being of younger individuals by not hiring models under the age of sixteen for runway shows; not allowing models under the age of eighteen to work past midnight at fittings or shoots; and providing regular breaks and rest. (Consult the applicable labor laws found at http://www.labor.state.ny.us when working with models under sixteen.)

Supply healthy meals, snacks, and water backstage and at shoots and provide nutrition and fitness education.

Promote a healthy backstage environment by raising the awareness of the impact of smoking and tobacco-related disease among women, ensuring a smoke-free environment, and address underage drinking by prohibiting alcohol.

I honestly think that these ideas are worthy and responsible and I also believe that Diane von Furstenberg is one of the biggest advocates for women in the fashion industry. However, with girls like Lindsey Wixson, who is 16 by the way, still leading the long and lean pack, there is little doubt that young girls will be working, a lot, and late, during fashion week. No one is going to see any non-lithe ladies strutting at Lincoln Center, unless someone is in the market for a publicity stunt a la Mark Fast in London last season.

For every Lara Stone or Crystal Renn there are 100 16-year olds from Eastern Europe and South America who work for little recognition, less money and more pressure to be very thin. So there will be food backstage, but there will also doubtlessly be girls with eating disorders who are underage not eating it.

So what I’m saying is yes, these are admirable guidelines, but who is going to enforce them and how?