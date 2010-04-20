Model to Watch Brittany McPhee Heats Things Up On and Off the Basketball Court

Photos: Elite Model Management

Tall, skinny girls always seem to get the same unsolicited advice either model or play basketball. It seems one of Elite’s newest fresh faces, Brittany McPhee, didn’t feel the need to choose.

The 5″8′ blond beauty, whose Polaroids can be found on Elite’s development board, debuts her first editorial in May’s Teen Vogue. Spring’s athletic trend isn’t lost on the all-American beauty McPhee was recently photographed heating things up, Spalding in-hand.

See below for images of the model/b-ball player in action. We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for her on and off the court.

