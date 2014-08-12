130 Street Style Photos That Prove Models Really Are Another Species

Models are models for a reason: They’re built a certain way and it’s their job to showcase (and, often, sell) designer clothing by simply looking the way they do. However, thanks to their willowy physiques and gazelle-like stature, these women also look impeccable—sometimes annoyingly so—in even the most basic clothing, doing the most basic things. This, friends, is why model street style is so damn fascinating.

If you keep up with street style, you’ll know that most model-off-duty looks tend to be highly casual—thin white tees, leather moto jackets, skinny jeans, killer boots, just-messy-enough hair—but there’s something about the effortless way they appear each and every time they’re photographed in these basics that really do prove models are a species all their own—and they really probably did wake up like this.

To that end, we’ve put together 150 photos of model street style that illustrate less really can be more. And while, sure, we all aren’t six feet tall with legs that stretch from here to the top of the Empire State building, there’s something extremely inspiring about looking at these lovely creatures, and how amazing they look in even the most basic clothes (we know, life is unfair.) Click through the gallery to see 130 model street style outfits to copy now!