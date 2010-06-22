Model Showdown: Who Had The Hottest July 2010 Cover?

With the summer solstice just yesterday, we’re officially in the thick of muggy days and maxed out ACs. So we thought it was just about the right time to start a column featuring the hottest covers of the month. Check out our round-up of worthy July 2010 covers below:



Magazine: Vogue Russia

Photographer: Sharif Hamza

Model: Mariacarla Boscono

Verdict: Ever the raven-haired chameleon, Mariacarla has been going strong with her whippet figure for years. She rocks the animal print like a pro, but the random jewelry we could do without. Then again… it is the wives, er, girlfriends of Russian oligarchs we’re talking about here.



Magazine: Interview

Photographer: Craig McDean

Model: Megan Fox

Verdict: Despite her slightly trashy bombshell look, Fox cleaned up nicely for this edgy shot. With her Transformers role nixed, perhaps its time the actress should consider a re-vamp we’d start with rocking those blunt bangs year-round.



Magazine: Marie Claire Italia

Photographer: Thierry Le Goues

Model: Denisa Dvorakova

Verdict: It’s tough to make a denim suspender bikini (with pockets on the boobs no less) and page boy hat look fashion-y, but perhaps that wasn’t the point here. Our guess is men’s mags must be knocking down Denisa’s door.



Magazine: Corduroy

Model: Helena Christensen

Verdict: This Spring/Summer 2010 issue comes with plenty of heat the I-like-older-women-with-bed-hair-and-a-peekaboo-white-tank type.



Magazine: W

Photographer: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Model: Eva Mendes

Verdict: Sure we saw curves on the Fall 2010 runways, but it’s far more convincing when Mendes shows her best assets. Muy caliente!



Magazine: Elle Russia

Photographer: Tony Kim

Model: Valentina Zelyaeva

Verdict: There’s nothing wrong with wearing a man’s vest sans shirt per se, but with a hint of boxers peeking out too? That’s not fashion it’s a staler version of the ’80s power woman trend. Helmut Newton would be rolling over in his grave.



Magazine: Harper’s Bazaar Spain

Photographer: Nico

Model: Tanya Dziahileva

Verdict: The color contrast in this shot is stunning and we love that this vision of the new power woman is a girl who knows how to vacay.



Magazine: Harper’s Bazaar Singapore

Photographer: Gan

Model: Carmen Kass

Verdict: We love a veteran model here or there and the cover is simple and pretty. But this is fashion, people! We want a little more oomph!



Magazine: Vogue Germany

Photographer: Greg Kadel

Model: Cameron Russell

Verdict: Color! Dripping Water! Cleavage! Even the goose pimples are just right. This steamy cover nailed it as far as we’re concerned all the way down to the sky’s reflection in the space age sunnies.



Magazine: Vogue US

Photographer: Mario Testino

Model: Marion Cotillard

Verdict: There’s no denying Marion Cotillard is a gorgeous girl, but we’re just plain tired of this outdoor close-up shot with the fuzzy green background that speaks of some unidentifiable bucolic countryside. Next!

The Winner: We give Megan Fox kudos for turning over a fashionable leaf but in the end we opted for fashion over celeb. Vogue Germany’s gorgeous color-blocked stunner was breathtaking, but we couldn’t get over the island setting of Harper’s Bazaar Spain cover shot. The Spaniards win it!

Which cover do you think is best? Let us know in the comments!

