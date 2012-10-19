StyleCaster
Model Sensation Karlie Kloss Talks Fall Trends On The “Today” Show

Liz Doupnik
From runways to photo shoots, models often get a sneak peek on what’s going to be huge for the season before the clothes even hit stores. That’s why we weren’t too shocked that model-of-the-moment, Karlie Kloss, was tapped to talk through some of fall’s biggest looks on this morning’s “Today” show.

What did the fashion superstar suggest? Oxblood, metal-tipped shoes, and a big smokey eye moment. MTV shared the video of its “House of Style” co-host cruising through some of the must-have items. We especially love how Karlie suggests incorporating burgundy into your wardrobe via accessories. Watch it here!

