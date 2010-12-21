Model Sara Ziff Fights To Change The Industry

Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

Model Sara Ziff made waves when she and her ex-boyfriend Ole Schell officially released their expos on the modeling industry, Picture Me, earlier this year. As a successful, established model in the early 2000s, Ziff filmed the highs (hundred-thousand dollar paychecks, seeing her face on billboards) and lows (sexual harassment, exhaustion and unscrupulous agents) of her career on a camcorder.

Since Picture Me was first screened two years ago at a film festival, it seems that models have been coming out of the woodwork with horror stories about their lives on the job. First came the accusations of sexual exploitation of underage girls by Terry Richardson (foul play similar to this was alluded to in Ziff’s film) and outrage over young models being forced to pose topless at castings.

Then, top names like Karmen Pedaru and Anna Jagodzinska were forced to sue their former agency due to lack of payment, which caused documents to surface that showed us how poorly they’re actually paid for a day’s work ($250, Vogue? Really?). Sometimes models aren’t paid at all, and they’re given trade or clothing, instead. And we can’t forget about the girls who live in debt to their agencies if they can’t book solid jobs, or because they sponsor a foreign model’s visa.

Ziff, a Columbia student, is planning to start a group called The Model Alliance, an organization for models working in the United States that would push for better working conditions and fair wages. She’s also drafting a general code of conduct with help from Fordham Universitys Fashion Law Institute that would hopefully become standard for the modeling industry. This way, sexual harassment, behavior that goes against child labor laws since many models are, in fact, children and unfair wages will no longer be an issue.

One of Ziff’s main goals is to provide models with services that would protect them if something were to happen to them on the job ie: breaking a leg after falling in heels that are too high since they aren’t given workman’s comp. One of Ziff’s co-stars in Picture Me, Sena Cech, was badly burned on set during a shoot and received no assistance from her agency.

I think we’re all guilty of getting lost in the glossy exterior of the modeling world, and luckily it seems that the days of models being seen and not heard are over. But the question remains: Since models today are so “disposable,” won’t girls who complain or refuse to comply with photographers’ and designers’ wishes just seem difficult? There will always be someone who can, and will, replace them.

Hopefully, at the very least, Ziff will inspire confidence in younger models to stand up for themselves, but it’s hard to know where to draw the line when it comes to working conditions. For instance, should designers be more considerate when designing the potentially dangerous eight-inch heels that the models must wear, or is that simply part of what the girls sign up for when they choose this profession?

What do you think about Ziff’s ambitious plans?