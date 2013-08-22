StyleCaster
Share

Vintage Model Polaroids: See The First Photos of Cara Delevingne, Kate Upton, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Vintage Model Polaroids: See The First Photos of Cara Delevingne, Kate Upton, More

Meghan Blalock
by
Vintage Model Polaroids: See The First Photos of Cara Delevingne, Kate Upton, More
8 Start slideshow

When we see models like Kate Upton on the cover of Vogue (again and again), or hear that Miranda Kerr rakes in multiple millions of dollars a year, it’s easy to forget that—once upon a time—they were just normal girls (who happened to be blessed with some killer genes.)

MORE: See Kate Upton’s Transformation from Swimsuit to High-Fashion Model

To refresh our memory, we got a glimpse of the first-ever polaroids of Upton, Kerr, and many more, courtesy of Modeliniaour go-to site for everything model related.

There are several heavy hitters in this entertaining set of photos, including a young and spry Cara Delevingne (did you know she’s only 5’8.5″?)

MORE: Cara Delevingne’s First Song Is Really, Really Good

Click through the gallery to see a few of our favorite contemporary models before they were famous, and then head over to Modelinia to see many, many more!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Cara Delevingne, before she was Cara Delevingne.

Joan Smalls, gorgeous as ever with little to no makeup on her face.

Karlie Kloss looks so young and fresh-faced here!

This might be our favorite photo of Kate Upton ever.

Miranda Kerr, before she was the second highest-paid model in the entire world.

Whoa, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks completely different here.

Where was this Hilary Rhoda during the punk-themed Met Ball?

Liu Wen, before she landed at number 5 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid models in the world.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 New Fragrances to Try For Fall

8 New Fragrances to Try For Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share