Vintage Model Polaroids: See The First Photos of Cara Delevingne, Kate Upton, More

When we see models like Kate Upton on the cover of Vogue (again and again), or hear that Miranda Kerr rakes in multiple millions of dollars a year, it’s easy to forget that—once upon a time—they were just normal girls (who happened to be blessed with some killer genes.)

To refresh our memory, we got a glimpse of the first-ever polaroids of Upton, Kerr, and many more, courtesy of Modelinia, our go-to site for everything model related.

There are several heavy hitters in this entertaining set of photos, including a young and spry Cara Delevingne (did you know she’s only 5’8.5″?)

Click through the gallery to see a few of our favorite contemporary models before they were famous, and then head over to Modelinia to see many, many more!