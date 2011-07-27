Model Muses: Tao Okamoto Plays Freja Beha Erichsen In Vogue

I think it’s widely agreed upon that Danish model Freja Beha Erichsen is one of the coolest cats in the fashion industry. You’d have to search far and wide to find someone who can look as effortlessly hip as she does, from her 16 tattoos to her messy, haphazard hairdo. Nobody can work a plain tank top, a pair of skinny jeans and a slim leather jacket like Freja (perhaps this is why she’s won the hearts of other top models Catherine McNeil and Arizona Muse!) and she’s become a style icon in her own right.

Vogue China has picked up on this, and chose Freja as the muse of the beauty section of its August 2011 issue. Tao Okamoto gets decked out in some serious rock-and-roll gear (including a neck tattoo) and some moody beauty looks to perfectly channel her fellow model. See how the girls inspire one another? And you thought the modeling industry was catty!

All photos via Fashion Gone Rogue