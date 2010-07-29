Model Moment: Meet Surfer Girl Turned Runway Star Keke Lindgard

Model Keke Lindgard (Wilhelmina) leads a double life: by day, shes strutting down the runway at Prada, Lanvin, and Valentino, by night shes studying for exams and skateboarding with friends. The sixteen year-old Hawaii native burst onto the scene last year, scoring a spot on Style.coms influential top 10 list of new faces. With her all-American surfer girl looks think beachy blond waves, a light dusting of freckles, and sun-kissed glow shes quickly become a favorite of legendary lensman Arthur Elgort. Here, Keke lets StyleCaster in on her greatest loves from waffles and Chanel, to surfing and swinging from trees.

Name: Keke Lindgard

Birthday: August 15

Where were you born: Hawaii

Where do you live: Hawaiis North Shore

How were you discovered: By a scout in Hawaii

Dream job: To be a pilot

Describe your personal style: Beachy, fun, flirty, sophisticated

Whats your daily uniform: Shorts or skirt with a flowy top and slippers

I cant leave home without my: Phone or skateboard

Haircare/skincare secrets: My mom always told me not to pull around my eyes because that could cause wrinkles.

Whats the best advice youve ever received: The world isnt going to end today because its already tomorrow in Australia.

Morning must-have: Waffles!

Favorite place in the world: Sunset Beach Park on the North Shore of Hawaii great beach, amazing surfing, best place on earth!

Whats on your iPod: Everything

Biggest indulgence: Chanel

Scariest fashion moment: The first day that I walked into Wilhelmina my outfit was HORRIBLE!

Currently reading: The Au Pairs by Melissa de la Cruz

Style icon: Marike Le Roux

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Half Tops

Favorite footwear: Chanel shoes

Fitness routine: Surfing

Coffee or tea: Coffee

BlackBerry of iPhone: iPhone

Childhood dream: To become a model

Average amount of sleep per night: 6-10

Are you on Twitter: Nope 🙂

All photos courtesy of Wilhelmina

