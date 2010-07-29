Model Moment: Meet Surfer Girl Turned Runway Star Keke Lindgard

Model Keke Lindgard (Wilhelmina) leads a double life: by day, shes strutting down the runway at Prada, Lanvin, and Valentino, by night shes studying for exams and skateboarding with friends. The sixteen year-old Hawaii native burst onto the scene last year, scoring a spot on Style.coms influential top 10 list of new faces. With her all-American surfer girl looks think beachy blond waves, a light dusting of freckles, and sun-kissed glow shes quickly become a favorite of legendary lensman Arthur Elgort. Here, Keke lets StyleCaster in on her greatest loves from waffles and Chanel, to surfing and swinging from trees.
Name: Keke Lindgard
Birthday: August 15
Where were you born: Hawaii
Where do you live: Hawaiis North Shore
How were you discovered: By a scout in Hawaii
Dream job: To be a pilot
Describe your personal style: Beachy, fun, flirty, sophisticated
Whats your daily uniform: Shorts or skirt with a flowy top and slippers
I cant leave home without my: Phone or skateboard
Haircare/skincare secrets: My mom always told me not to pull around my eyes because that could cause wrinkles.
Whats the best advice youve ever received: The world isnt going to end today because its already tomorrow in Australia.
Morning must-have: Waffles!
Favorite place in the world: Sunset Beach Park on the North Shore of Hawaii great beach, amazing surfing, best place on earth!
Whats on your iPod: Everything
Biggest indulgence: Chanel
Scariest fashion moment: The first day that I walked into Wilhelmina my outfit was HORRIBLE!
Currently reading: The Au Pairs by Melissa de la Cruz
Style icon: Marike Le Roux
What are you obsessed with at the moment: Half Tops
Favorite footwear: Chanel shoes
Fitness routine: Surfing
Coffee or tea: Coffee
BlackBerry of iPhone: iPhone
Childhood dream: To become a model
Average amount of sleep per night: 6-10
Are you on Twitter: Nope 🙂
All photos courtesy of Wilhelmina
