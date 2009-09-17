New York Fashion Week may be coming to a close, but there’s still London, Milan, and Paris to go. With one more day of shows left in NYC, model of the moment Hanne Gaby Odiele has already walked 18 catwalks, and there’s still three more cities to conquer on her calendar. From geisha at Marc Jacobs, to jock at Alex Wang, watch as Hanne transforms beautifully on every runway she graces.
Vera Wang, Spring 2010
Proenza Schouler, Spring 2010
Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010
Donna Karan, Spring 2010
Ports 1961, Spring 2010
Alexander Wang, Spring 2010
Preen, Spring 2010
Y-3, Spring 2010
Ohne Titel, Spring 2010