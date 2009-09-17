StyleCaster
Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Michelle
by

New York Fashion Week may be coming to a close, but there’s still London, Milan, and Paris to go. With one more day of shows left in NYC, model of the moment Hanne Gaby Odiele has already walked 18 catwalks, and there’s still three more cities to conquer on her calendar. From geisha at Marc Jacobs, to jock at Alex Wang, watch as Hanne transforms beautifully on every runway she graces.

54308 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Vera Wang, Spring 2010

54316 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Proenza Schouler, Spring 2010

54302 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010

54300 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Donna Karan, Spring 2010

54313 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Ports 1961, Spring 2010

54312 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Alexander Wang, Spring 2010

54303 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Preen, Spring 2010

54311 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Y-3, Spring 2010

54314 Model of the Moment: Hanne Gaby Odiele

Ohne Titel, Spring 2010

