New York Fashion Week may be coming to a close, but there’s still London, Milan, and Paris to go. With one more day of shows left in NYC, model of the moment Hanne Gaby Odiele has already walked 18 catwalks, and there’s still three more cities to conquer on her calendar. From geisha at Marc Jacobs, to jock at Alex Wang, watch as Hanne transforms beautifully on every runway she graces.

Vera Wang, Spring 2010

Proenza Schouler, Spring 2010

Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010

Donna Karan, Spring 2010

Ports 1961, Spring 2010

Alexander Wang, Spring 2010

Preen, Spring 2010

Y-3, Spring 2010

Ohne Titel, Spring 2010