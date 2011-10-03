Model Moment: Charlotte from IMG Models

We met the lovely Charlotte Carey from IMG Models at the “My Sassy Girl” shoot for H&M and fell in love with her laid-back nature and stunning looks. Here’s what we found out when we chatted with the California native who’s been seen everywhere from the cover of Grazia to a recent Rock & Republic ad campaign!

How long have you been modeling?

For two years.

What’s your favorite thing about it?

Just being with everybody and having a good time usually. It’s the best part I think, knowing the talented people you’re working with, what else they’ve done and getting the opportunity to work with them.

Where is the craziest place you’ve been for a shoot?

Probably middle America! Like Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Alabama, that was insane. The adventures I had out there were really awesome!

As a model what would be your dream assignment?

To book the Givenchy campaign. That would be AMAZING. Or the Prada campaign. That, and to create a name for myself, would be my dream.

So who’s the one model whose career you admire the most? And why?

Mariacarla. I think she’s so beautiful. She’s been [working] for such a long time, and she looks amazing all the time. Also Kate Moss is my favorite, and Natasha Poly is beautiful as well.

What would you be doing if you weren’t modeling?

I would probably be a journalist because I love writing a lot. I used to write stories and just use my imagination. Also, I love playing music.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

