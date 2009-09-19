StyleCaster
Model of the Moment: Abbey Lee, 10 Looks from NY Fashion Week

Australian model Abbey Lee Kershaw, who goes by Abbey Lee, is without a doubt one of the next big models of our generation. Despite her Kate Moss-ish bad girl vibe (she’s known for sporting nose and nipple rings), she can easily switch it up to play any part from a tree-hugging hippie at DVF to innocent tween at Milly (above). There’s been much buzz about Abbey in the past year, and since she recently snagged a contract with Gucci to be the face of their fragrance Flora, we’re pretty sure the chatter will continue. We loved watching her walk the runways this past week at the Spring 2010 collection shows. Read on for ten Abbey Lee highlights from Fashion Week 2009.

Altuzarra, Spring 2010

Altuzarra, Spring 2010

Badgley Mischka, Spring 2010

Badgley Mischka, Spring 2010

Ohne Titel, Spring 2010

Ohne Titel, Spring 2010

Diane von Furstenberg, Spring 2010

Diane von Furstenberg, Spring 2010

Marc by Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010

Marc by Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010

Alexander Wang, Spring 2010

Alexander Wang, Spring 2010

Michael Kors, Spring 2010

Michael Kors, Spring 2010

Jason Wu, Spring 2010

Jason Wu, Spring 2010

Thakoon, Spring 2010

Thakoon, Spring 2010

Images: Style.com

