Model of the Moment: Abbey Lee, 10 Looks from NY Fashion Week

Australian model Abbey Lee Kershaw, who goes by Abbey Lee, is without a doubt one of the next big models of our generation. Despite her Kate Moss-ish bad girl vibe (she’s known for sporting nose and nipple rings), she can easily switch it up to play any part from a tree-hugging hippie at DVF to innocent tween at Milly (above). There’s been much buzz about Abbey in the past year, and since she recently snagged a contract with Gucci to be the face of their fragrance Flora, we’re pretty sure the chatter will continue. We loved watching her walk the runways this past week at the Spring 2010 collection shows. Read on for ten Abbey Lee highlights from Fashion Week 2009.
Altuzarra, Spring 2010
Badgley Mischka, Spring 2010
Ohne Titel, Spring 2010
Diane von Furstenberg, Spring 2010
Marc by Marc Jacobs, Spring 2010
Alexander Wang, Spring 2010
Michael Kors, Spring 2010
Jason Wu, Spring 2010
Thakoon, Spring 2010
Images: Style.com