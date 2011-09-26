Model Lindsey Wixson’s Tragic Tumble On Versace Runway

StyleCaster
Spencer Cain
by
Poor Lindsey Wixson. After an embarrassing fall earlier in the year at Naomi Campbell‘s Fashion for Relief fundraiser, she became fashion roadkill once again at the Versace S/S 12 show in Milan. The catwalk queen and one ofTerry Richardson‘s favorite faces took a tumble wearing some ridiculous, ridiculous shoes. (I mean, what must Donatella think?)

Clad in a stunning evening gown and transparent platforms, she first stormed the runway with her usual grace and elegance, but seconds later, she was face down on the floor. (Sigh) We’ve all been there. Check the above gallery for a look at what happened next!

Photos via Reuters

Things are going well for Lindsey Wixson here. She's walking like a champ, she's carefree, she's feelin' it. Just. Get. Ready.

Happens to the best of us, babe! Better luck next season. 

