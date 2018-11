This week, we’re talking about rising model Lindsey Wixson, Rob Pattinson’s newest role opposite Emilie de Ravin in Remember Me, and how to get spring’s hot military trend for cheap!

Watch the episode for all the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle news this week.



More StyleCaster TV:

How to Apply Cream and Powder Blush

Footage from StyleCaster’s NY Fashion Week Party

A Day in the Life: Shipley & Halmos