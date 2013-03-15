Model Houseguest: Cara Delevingne To Spend The Summer at Rihanna’s California Mansion

Model Cara Delevingne may be known for her close friendship with Rita Ora (they refer to each other as “wifey” on all social media platforms, and they’ve even worn shirts proclaiming their love for one another), but it turns out the 20-year-old Brit has another pop star BFF: Rihanna.

According to the Telegraph, Delevingne will be taking a break from her hectic schedule (did you see how many shows she walked in this past fashion week?) and shacking up at RiRi’s $12 million Pacific Palisades mansion this summer for some much needed R&R.

Unfortunately, Rihanna will be busy on the Diamonds World Tour, so our dreams of the stylish pair living it up as roommates will have to wait. Hopefully the 25-year-old songstress will stop by when she has time off, and the duo will do what they do best: party.

While a summer in RiRi’s lavish mansion sounds lovely, we’re most jealous of the fact that Delevingne will get to raid Rihanna’s Givenchy-filled closets.

Photo via Rihanna’s Twitter