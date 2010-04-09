Model Eva Herzigova Turns Designer for Etam

Eva Herzigova for 1.2.3. Photos via WWD

Etam loves its models. The French fashion company tapped model Natalia Vodianova last year to design an ongoing lingerie collection. Then there was the splashy fete at the Paris Ritz in February for Natalia and her equally fine-boned friends to celebrate the collaboration. But turns out Etam’s model diaries are just taking off.

The company announced today that their line with iconic model Eva Herzigova for its brand 1.2.3. has hit stores, reports WWD. Expect the looks to be quite a bit more covered up– such as the three-piece suit and long column dress above– and the company explains that they’re actually targeting the 40+ age group with prices at a reasonable $92 to $440 range. And it sounds like it’s not just Eva mugging as the face of the brand; Etam has given her free design reign. “It has been totally hands-on, no one telling me what to do and designing whatever crossed my mind, the model told the fashion news site. Watch for the collection to hit stores hi

While we’re sure models can rock everything from sportswear to lacy skivvies better than anybody else (see video below for evidence), we’re wondering how well can they do in design? There’s Kate Moss for Topshop’s collaboration which have created some serious queues and then there’s L.A. contemporary brand Monrow’s team-up with Amber Valletta. Any other good (or bad) models-turned-designers we should know about? Let us know in a comment below!



Natalia Vodianova for Etam, Spring 2010 collection. Photos: Etam.com