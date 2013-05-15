Model Doutzen Kroes To Star In H&M’s Summer Campaign Shot By Terry Richardson

H&M continues its streak of casting high-profile names in its ads, as mega-model Doutzen Kroes is set to vamp it up in the Swedish retailer’s summer campaign, which happens to be shot by equally high-profile fashion photographer Terry Richardson.

Kroes works her signature sex appeal in the above ad, which isn’t terribly surprising, as the 28-year-old Dutch model is best known for her affiliation with Victoria’s Secret, though she’s also appeared in higher-end campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Miu Miu and L’Oreal.

It seems that almost every day H&M is rolling out a new famous face—this year alone we’ve seen Beyoncé (swimwear), David Beckham (bodyrwear), French singer (and Johhny Depp ex) Vanessa Paradis (Conscious Collection), a bevy of young It-models (New Icons collection), and supermodel Gisele Bunchen (Fall 2013) hawk the brand. Not that we’re complaining–it’s pretty cool to see such glossy personalities representing an accessible fashion brand.

What do you guys think of Doutzen’s new H&M ad? Let us know below!

