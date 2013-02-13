StyleCaster
Share

Model Diary: See Catwalker Shu Yang Zhang’s Candid Snaps from Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Model Diary: See Catwalker Shu Yang Zhang’s Candid Snaps from Fashion Week

Liz Doupnik
by
Model Diary: See Catwalker Shu Yang Zhang’s Candid Snaps from Fashion Week
10 Start slideshow

Models play a central role in the glitz and glamour of New York Fashion Week—whether they’re strutting down the runways or being captured by a street style photographer hanging outside Lincoln Center. However, most models’ backstories and personalities remain a mystery. Sure, we’re familiar with the Caras and the Karlies of the world, but what about the up-and-comers?

We asked one fresh face, Shu Yang Zhang, represented by agency with Q Models, to capture her journey as she bounced from casting calls to the catwalk, and everywhere in-between. Here, she shares her candid shots from the week and reveals what it’s really like to be model amongst the madness at New York Fashion Week.

Read on to see Shu Yang’s model diary in the slideshow above!

Related: 20 Top Models to Follow on Instagram during New York Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

"Request casting for Raleigh!"

"My turn is next! In line for the Rafael Cennamo casting."

"After a long day of castings, refueling is in order!"

"Caught on the runway for Sachin + Babi."

"Getting primped for the Yuna Yang show."

"Red lips are my favorite!"

"Catching up with the girls! Catching up on their other shows!"

"Group shot of the girls at Mataano."

"Couldn't imagine getting through the day without music and my headphones!"

"Going for the bob cut at Nina Skarra presentation!"

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Editors’ Picks: Where to Eat, Drink, Sleep, and Shop in Seoul

Editors’ Picks: Where to Eat, Drink, Sleep, and Shop in Seoul
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share