The Model Daughter Turning Down Covers and Vuitton

Karl was obsessed with her and brought her back to walk that Chanel runway like she did in the 80s, and now she’s written a style book, Parisian Chic, but apparently Ines de la Fressange is not the main family attraction. Vogue UK writes about her highly in demand offspring: “Nine [D’Urso] is seventeen and is being courted by every brand and magazine you might mention, but having turned down all offers to focus on her studies (including the cover of French Elle), she relented and agreed to appear in the campaign forBottega Veneta’s debut fragrance.” Relented? Who is this chick? She’s a teenager, and she doesn’t have time for French Elle?

Her mom weighed in, “She turned down everyone. Even someone from Vuitton stopped her in the street, but she wants to study. She said, ‘Mum, I chose a course in Ancient Greek – is that ok?’ I said, ‘Well, yes, that’s ok…’!” So she isn’t into Marc Jacobs, but she digs The Parthenon? Did this “someone from Vuitton” not know that she was the daughter of a major model?

Ines continued, “No one can choose to be a model. You can’t choose, you must be chosen. And no one can be a model all your life…except me!” You hear that, Tyra Banks?

Photo: Vogue UK