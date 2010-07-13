StyleCaster
Model Coco Rocha Won't Work With Terry Richardson, Vince Vaughn Baby on the Way!

Model Coco Rocha Won’t Work With Terry Richardson, Vince Vaughn Baby on the Way!

Kerry Pieri
RT @ Bethenny this is how I roll&Jason just said “that looks cool”. That’s why I married him– he’s blind http://ow.ly/i/2Az8
aw, true love as found on reality TV.
RT @ kikilet News – Kelly Bensimon: “I’m Not Crazy, Not in Therapy” – Movies, TV & Music – UsMagazine.com https://shar.es/mRTcv
Isn’t it almost as bad that you have to deny being insane as actually being insane?

RT @ IamBarRefaeli Get ready http://tweetphoto.com/32465454
That’s exactly how we get ready in the morning…
LINKS WE LOVE
Coco Rocha talks about being sidelined for being a size 4 in the model industry and how she won’t work for creepy Terry Richardson again. Onwards and forwards Coco! (FASHION Magazine via Huffington Post)
Photo: Randy Brooke, WireImage

Mama needs a new pair of Marilyn’s old shoes? Johnny Depp bought wifey Vanessa Paradis a pair of the Hollywood legend’s pumps. (Contact Music)

No big surprise, but Snooki has been vajazzled before! (Jezebel)

Happy b-day WWD! The fashion trade mag turns 100 and has a fun look back at the last century in fashion news. (WWD, subscription required)

Vince Vaughn: Baby on the Way! Vince Vaughn and his wife, Kyla Weber, are parents-to-be. Cue Jennifer Aniston: How do you feel about this? (Just Jared)

