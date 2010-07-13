Model Coco Rocha Won’t Work With Terry Richardson, Vince Vaughn Baby on the Way!

TWITTER

RT @ Bethenny this is how I roll&Jason just said “that looks cool”. That’s why I married him– he’s blind http://ow.ly/i/2Az8

aw, true love as found on reality TV.



RT @ kikilet News – Kelly Bensimon: “I’m Not Crazy, Not in Therapy” – Movies, TV & Music – UsMagazine.com https://shar.es/mRTcv

Isn’t it almost as bad that you have to deny being insane as actually being insane?

RT @ IamBarRefaeli Get ready http://tweetphoto.com/32465454

That’s exactly how we get ready in the morning…



Coco Rocha talks about being sidelined for being a size 4 in the model industry and how she won’t work for creepy Terry Richardson again. Onwards and forwards Coco! (FASHION Magazine via Huffington Post)



Photo: Randy Brooke, WireImage

Mama needs a new pair of Marilyn’s old shoes? Johnny Depp bought wifey Vanessa Paradis a pair of the Hollywood legend’s pumps. (Contact Music)

No big surprise, but Snooki has been vajazzled before! (Jezebel)

Happy b-day WWD! The fashion trade mag turns 100 and has a fun look back at the last century in fashion news. (WWD, subscription required)

Vince Vaughn: Baby on the Way! Vince Vaughn and his wife, Kyla Weber, are parents-to-be. Cue Jennifer Aniston: How do you feel about this? (Just Jared)

