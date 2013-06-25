A Look Back: StyleCaster’s Portraits of Alana Zimmer, Jenny Shimizu, And Other Top Models

[Left] Model: Lyndsey Scott

Charity: Educate! Uganda

Hometown: West Orange, New Jersey

Tell me about how you got into modeling, your getting-discovered story.

Okay, well I posted my picture on Models.com and my first agency found it, and thats how that happened.

Thats a good story for Models.com! They like that one!

Whats the most pivotal or exciting moment in your modeling career so far?

I guess the first big job I did was Calvin Klein exclusive and that was really exciting, when its your first job, its unbelievable, you can hardly believe that this is happening. And Ive had a lot of other great moments and a lot of people supported me and Im really grateful for all that.

If there were any fashion photographer past or present that you could work with, who would it be?

Ive recently worked with Ellen von Unwerth and shes amazing, I knew from seeing her pictures, shes a female and she does these beautiful, sexy pictures and I just knew that Id love her and I did. Ive worked with Mario Sorrenti and he was a lot of fun too. I guess you have to work with a photographer to see what the vibe is like between you because I think thats most important, just the energy between you, the way you interact comes out of the pictures.

[Right] Model: Elettra Wiedemann

Charity: One Frickin Day

Hometown: NYC

You actually started your charity, tell me the story about it. Not intentionally, but yeah. Basically we just really wanted to focus on very specific projects that had really low budgets but really big achievable goals and had like really big impact. But we find that kind of a lot of charities, I think, around the world have these huge goals that are very well minded, their hearts in the right place, but theyre kind of hard to achieve.

How did you get your start in modeling? I just was going to college in Boston and wasnt digging it that much and wanted to take time off, and in that same kind of period that I was thinking about what I wanted to do if I took like a gap year. I got recruited to do Abercrombie & Fitch, and I thought that was going to be like a one time thing, and then I got sent to Milan and then I did fashion week it kind of like just snowballed into this amazing thing and Ive been doing it ever since. I finished school and all that but I did take a year off and kind of just explored the world, which was really good for me.

How has having style icons [mom, Isabella Rossellini, grandma, Ingrid Bergman] in your family affected your style?

I dont really know, I mean its impossible to say because Ive never had another life to compare it to. So you know, I dont think of the women in my family as icons, I think of them as my mom and my grandmother, who I never actually met, because she died before I was born. Theyre obviously very stylish ladies, but I also have a lot of friends whose mothers are also gorgeous and stylish too and theyre not considered icons. So you know, thats just like an external perception of my family, which is not really how I perceive myself.

left: Catherine Dean gown, $2,311, at Shopbop; Alexis Bittar bangles, $170 & $215, at Alexis Bittar; Shoes, models own

right: Ohne Titel coat, $3,925, at Barneys NY; With & Wessel top, $120, at With & Wessel