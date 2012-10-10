Model Chefs: Your Guide to Catwalk Queens Who Kill It In The Kitchen

Today, we heard one of our favorite models, Jourdan Dunn, has a delicious new project in the works. It’s not a clothing line or a high-profile campaign, but it seems the Brit is going to be the host of a cooking show called “Well Done With Jourdan Dunn.” The culinary show will air on Jay-Z‘s Life + Times YouTube channel, and we’re not entirely clear on what exactly it’ll feature, but we’re guessing Dunn will be showing off her favorite recipes with a slew of fabulous guests.

The concept of a model in the kitchen may seem a bit foreign, but Dunn isn’t the first catwalker who’s ditched designer dresses for aprons. In fact, a bevy of beauties — inlcuding swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss (and even Kate Moss!) — has a penchant for showing off their culinary skills.

Click through our gallery for a guide to model chefs — remarkable women who have mastered haute couture and moved onto haute cuisine!