Model Chefs: Your Guide to Catwalk Queens Who Kill It In The Kitchen

Today, we heard one of our favorite models, Jourdan Dunn, has a delicious new project in the works. It’s not a clothing line or a high-profile campaign, but it seems the Brit is going to be the host of a cooking show called “Well Done With Jourdan Dunn.” The culinary show will air on Jay-Z‘s Life + Times YouTube channel, and we’re not entirely clear on what exactly it’ll feature, but we’re guessing Dunn will be showing off her favorite recipes with a slew of fabulous guests.
The concept of a model in the kitchen may seem a bit foreign, but Dunn isn’t the first catwalker who’s ditched designer dresses for aprons. In fact, a bevy of beauties — inlcuding swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss (and even Kate Moss!) — has a penchant for showing off their culinary skills.
Click through our gallery for a guide to model chefs — remarkable women who have mastered haute couture and moved onto haute cuisine!
The ultimate model chef has to be Chrissy Teigen (seen here fondling pasta in Jimmy Choos in a StyleCaster shoot). Her food blog is a runaway success, her Twitter timeline is a testament to her favorite goodies, and she's even attended cooking school.
Model Sessilee Lopez is probably best known for storming Zac Posen's runways, but she's a total foodie. Her Twitter is filled with fabulous pictures of her culinary exploits (she's especially fond of hashtag #ModelChef), and her blog has tons of of recipes and restaurant suggestions.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Model Britt Maren's boyfriend Derek Orell is the chef at New York hotspot The Fat Radish, so it shouldn't be shocking that she's very into food! Many of us can't eat whatever we want and still look runway-ready, but Britt's got our back: Check out one of her healthy and fabulous vegan recipes here.
It turns out Lara Stone is more than just a pretty face and perfect body — she's a budding food entrepreneur. The gorgeous Brit has plans to open up a proper burger joint, where all her supermodel friends can relax and (we'll believe it when we see it) chow down on french fries.
Photo:
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
Model Elettra Wiedemann (whose wedding you may have seen in Vogue, and who also happens to be the daughter of Isabella Rossellini) is all about food — and eating right! That's why she teamed up with some top-notch chefs to launch Good, a pop-up restaurant during New York Fashion Week two seasons ago. With the understanding that fashionistas need to eat well too, Eletrra's work was a welcome treat.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Former British model strong Lorraine Pascale has made the transition to a truly established chef and TV host. With a slew of TV specials under her belt (like "Lorraine's Fast, Fresh & Easy Food" and "Baking Made Easy"), she's made herself the center of attention for totally different reasons.
Okay, so these girls may not be actual established foodies or chefs, but how could we not include the ladies behind mid-'90s NYC joint Fashion Cafe? Unfortunately (and not shockingly), Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington's restaurant opened to atrocious reviews. Later, there was a massive legal dispute between the models and the owner, who was apparently a money launderer. We guess fashion and food isn't always a pretty combination.