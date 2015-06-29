StyleCaster
Model Britt Maren Shows Off Summer’s Boldest, Brightest Prints

Nothing gets us in the mood for summer more than bright, vibrant colors in head-turning prints. Pair them up with light jackets, short-shorts, and statement accessories, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for some serious summer style.

But be warned: With designers that span the globe from Brazil’s Lenny Niemeyer to Scandinavia’s Day Birger Et Mikkelsen, these worldly prints are sure to plant a major travel bug.

Photographer: Marley Kate
Stylist: Julie Brooke Williams
Makeup: Michael Anthony @Manthony783 using Makeup Forever
Hair: Matthew Tuozzoli @ ABTP using Bumble and Bumble
Model: Britt Maren @ Supreme Management
