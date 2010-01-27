Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management

Name: Sarae
Agency: Muse Management
Currently Residing In: New York, NY
Black lace racerback top with ruffles by Preen; Mauve wide leg trousers with pleated front by Obakki; Beige ballet flats with snakeskin details by Alexandre Birman.
Stylist: Courtney Kivela, freelance
Hair Stylist: Carolyn Riley, Cutler Salon
Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson, Julie Hewett
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
More Model News:
Fresh Face of the Day: Gemmy From Muse Models
Lara Stone and Baptiste Giabiconi Caught in a Kiss!
Sexy Models Strip Down for Upcoming Issue of LOVE