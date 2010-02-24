StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management

Janice
by

Name: Sarae
Agency: Muse Model Management
Currently Residing In: New York, NY

88842 1267026194 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
88843 1267026382 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
88844 1267026384 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
88845 1267026387 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
88846 1267026389 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
Black and silver striped crew neck sweater by IRO; Black cotton gradient print scarf by Improvd; Navy and white skirt by Trina Turk; Black leather wedges with buckles and front zipper by Cynthia Vincent.

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Angela Soto, Mizu New York
Makeup: Renee Lynn Smith, Bare Escentuals
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

