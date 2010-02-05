StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Krista of Fusion Model Management

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Krista of Fusion Model Management

Janice
by

Name: Krista
Agency: Fusion Model Management
Currently Residing In: New York, NY

Tan racer back dress by Jodi Arnold; Grey and white snakeskin open toe platforms by Alexandre Birman.

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair Stylist: Moulay Yacoubi, Pierre Michel Salon
Makeup Artist: Terumi Fukushima, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

