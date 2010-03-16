StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Kimoi of Models International



Janice
Name: Kimoi
Agency: Models International
Black vest with tie and one button by I Heart Ronson; White and black zig-zag asymmetrical top by OBESITY AND SPEED; Cream silk pleated shorts by Twinkle by Wenlan; Black suede strappy shoe by Charlotte Ronson.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup Artist: Pamela Taylor, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio

